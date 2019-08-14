Heather S. Abdel-Rahman, 39, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in an accident in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Hardinsburg to Ronald Basham and Deborah Carwile. She was a manager for Subway and a longtime member of White Mills Christian Church.
Survivors include her husband, Adam M. Abdel-Rahman of Glendale; her father, Ronald Basham of Elizabethtown; her mother, Deborah (Paul) Carwile of Bardstown; two sons, Adam Abdel-Rahman Jr. and Zayd, both of Glendale; a daughter, Layla of Glendale; a sister, Julia Lavin of Fairbanks, Alaska; her grandmother, Grace Kirkland of Winter Haven, Florida; and her grandfather, Harold Bailey of Brandenburg.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at White Mills Christian Church in White Mills with the Rev. Tim Dennis officiating. Burial follows in White Mills Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and continues from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019