Helen "Tootsie" Miller Catlett, 94, of Hodgenville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence.



She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church, a teacher, farmer, homemaker and the proud owner and operator of Tootsie's Strawberry Patch.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Morris Catlett; her parents, Charles Leslie and Alta Miller; five sisters, Ruby Lillian Cook, Mary Evelyn "Dolly" Jackson, Sue Carol Meredith, Edna Bernice Turner and Dorothy "Day" Tharp; and four brothers, Harold Burton Miller, Donald G. Miller, Charles Robert "Bobby" Miller and Dr. Ronald L. Miller.



She is survived by three sons, Lawrence Ray "Larry" (Rebecca) Catlett of Fort Thomas, Charles Edwin "Charlie" (Dale) Catlett of Brazil and Dr. Arvil Glenn (Doully) Catlett of Hodgenville; two sisters, Cleo Spratt and Betty Ann Peace, both of Hodgen­ille; a brother, Dr. James E. "Jimmie" Miller of Lexington; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with Dr. Michael T. Catlett and Jon Mark Catlett officiating. Burial follows in Magnolia Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues as 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form a donation to Magnolia Cemetery Fund, c/o Howard Ragland, 485 Shady Rest Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748 or to the .



Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019

