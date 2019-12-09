Helen Barbara Worthen, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Grayson Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leitchfield.
She was the owner of Personal Touch Bookkeeping.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Worthen; and her parents, Melvin and Violet May Cain Stone.
Survivors include a son, Aaron Hardy; and two grandsons, Aaron Hardy Jr. and Nicholas Hardy.
Cremation was chosen with no scheduled services at this time.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of cremation arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 10, 2019