Helen Belt Brown, 80, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin.

She was a member of Hardin County First United Baptist Church and retired from First Citizens Bank.

She was a beloved and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Her many acts of kindness and sweet gentle spirit will long be remembered by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Roy and Alice Wilson Belt; and two brothers, Richard Belt and James Roy Belt II.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Joseph C. "J.C." Brown; her daughter, Sherry (Tim) Shindle; her son, Roger (Renee) Spencer; three stepsons, Joey (Paula) Brown, Doug Brown and Craig (Patty) Brown; two sisters, Ellen (Dennis) Paris and Katherine McMil­len; five grandchildren, two stepgrandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Hardin Memorial Park with the Rev. Freddie Vertrees officiating.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to Hardin County First United Baptist Church, c/o Timothy Bennett, 629 Yale Drive, Elizabethtown KY 42701.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
