Helen Campbell Johnson, 86, of Shepherdsville, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the Pleasant Grove area of Bullitt county. She was a native of Hardin County.



Helen was a graduate of Lynnvale High School and Spencerian Business School.



Helen was a former member of Preston Highway United Methodist Church and Cooper Chapel United Methodist Church, as well as a Girl Scout leader for more than five years. A loving wife and mother, she also was an avid flower gardener and nature lover. She loved to cook for her family. A prolific reader all her life, she also was a dedicated writer of letters to her children, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elven and Hazel Grey Campbell; a brother, Gerald Campbell; a sister, Reba (David) Heath; and an aunt, Gladys Grey Campbell.



Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Robert Lee Johnson Sr.; three sons, Robert Lee (Debbie) Johnson Jr. of Tennessee, Michael Campbell Johnson of Colorado and Thomas Christopher Johnson of Shepherdsville; two daughters, Peggy (Randy) Schaffer of Indiana and Shirlea (John) Pemberton of Virginia; a brother, Russell (Juanita) Campbell of Garfield; a sister-in-law, Judy Campbell of Summit; grandchildren, Amanda and Kyle (Tiahra) Johnson of Tennessee and Travis Johnson of Alabama: step grandchildren, Casey Schaffer of Indiana and Meredith Boyles and Sarah Berkeland of Colorado; and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Kolby Johnson as well as stepgrandchildren, Braden and Brynlea Babcock and Wenonah Campbell as well as Katelyn Myers and Lisbeth Berkeland. She also is survived by an aunt, Alberta Nelson of Elizabethtown; as well as many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.



Due to COVID-19 regulations, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held Friday, May 15, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Helen's wishes were for donations to be made to the Nature Conservancy and .

