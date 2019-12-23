Helen Elizabeth Bush, 73, of Magnolia, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was the daughter of Elmer J. Bush and Anna Hale Bush. She was a housewife and homemaker and member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.
She is survived by eight children, Susan Crabtree, Michael Mcfferd, Mark Mcfferd, John Ismay, Kim Strittmatter, Shawnery Nicely, Nichole Thomas and Tammy Widmer; a sister, Donna Probus; two brothers, Gene Bush and Eddie Bush; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A funeral Mass is at 2 p.m. CST Friday, Dec. 27, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Clarkson with burial in St. Mary Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. CST Thursday and after 8:30 a.m. Friday at the church. A prayer service is at 6 p.m. CST Thursday.
Arrangements are being handled by Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019