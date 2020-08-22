1/1
Helen Gossett
Helen Gossett, 77, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side.

Mrs. Gossett was a member of Glendale Christian Church. She was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing at Lincoln Trail Country Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Casper and Ruth Dixon.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, William Gossett of Vine Grove; two daughters, Susan Schweitzer and her husband, Mark, of Fort Thomas and Charlotte Ditty and her husband, Jack, of Asheville, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Sarah, Abigail, Benjamin, Grace, Luke and Sawyer; and a host of many friends.

The funeral for Mrs. Gossett was Friday, Aug. 21, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Revs. Mike Bell, Adam Hale and K. Christian Burton officiating. Burial followed in Otter Creek Cemetery in Vine Grove.

Donations can be made to Glendale Christian Church, 119 W Main Street, Glendale, KY 42740 or Hosparus of Central Kentucky, P.O. Box 2149, Elizabethtown KY 42702.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
