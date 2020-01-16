Helen Hawkins, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Signature Health of North Hardin in Radcliff.
She was born in Upton to Thomas and Laura Mae Simpson Vance. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Hawkins; her parents; and three brothers, Thomas Vance, Carlie Kessel Vance and Harold Walton Vance.
Survivors include her two sons, Anthony (Sheila) Hawkins of Prospect and Troy (Anita) Hawkins of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Cheri Elliott of Shawboro, North Carolina; a sister, Dora (Stanley) Miller of Sonora; a brother, Gene Vance of Rineyville; four grandchildren, Jessica West, Catherine Trotman, Brittany Elliott and Steven Elliott Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Emily West, Aubrey West and Grace Trotman.
The funeral is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Manakee Funeral Home in Sonora with the Rev. Tony Carson officiating. Burial follows in Upton Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 17, 2020