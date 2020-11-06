1/1
Helen J. Mullins
Helen J. Mullins, 94, of Lebanon Junction, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at her home.

She was a native of Peach Creek, West Virginia, and one of 11 brothers and sisters.

In earlier years, she enjoyed cooking, quilting and being with family and friends. She was a member of Tunnel Hill Baptist Church in Elizabethtown and had many special friends at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd E. and Ruth Whitman McNeely; five brothers, Maxwell, Leo, Franklin, Rodney and Jerry McNeely; and three sisters, Anise Varney, Levedah Fleming and Ardell Conley.

Survivors include her husband, William "Paul" Mullins; a son, Randall G. Dingess (Karen); a stepson, Leon Mullins (Jane); a stepdaughter, Paula Gardner; two grandsons, Joshua Dingess (Farrah) and Kevin Dingess (Julie); four stepgrandchildren, Jennifer, Julia, Brooke and Hailey; 10 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Staggs; and a brother, James McNeely.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Brother Josh Looten and Brother Ron Lasley officiating. A private burial will be in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery following cremation.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

To leave an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance, please visit trowbridgefh.com.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
