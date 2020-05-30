Helen Miller Copeland, 77, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home.



She was a native of Hardin County and worked in food service for Hardin County Schools. She loved music and people.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James Copeland; an infant son, Glenn Albert Thompson Jr.; two sisters, Frances Jenkins and Alvine Jenkins; two brothers, Paul Miller and Junior Miller; and her parents, Tom and Irva Priddy Miller.



Survivors include three children, Wesley (Carol) Thompson and Greg (Linda) Thompson, all of Radcliff, and Melinda Gootee of Elizabethtown; three stepchildren, Kevin (Kim) Copeland of Elizabethtown, Anita (Paul) Johnson of Indiana and Regina Adkins of Flaherty; a brother, Herman (Mary Ann) Miller of Waddy; three sisters, Betty Geary of Elizabethtown, Corrine Geary of Louisville and Lucille Allen of Perry, Florida; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Darrell Cole officiating. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



