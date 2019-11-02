Helga C. Struwe, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.
She was born in Hamberg, Germany, but moved to the United States in 1959. She retired from Crucible Magnetics.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph W. Struwe; and her parents.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Darlene) Struwe and Juergen (Sharon) Struwe, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019