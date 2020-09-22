1/1
Henry Earl Griffin Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Earl Griffin Jr., 67, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Gribbins Griffin of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Amanda (John) Oliver of Elizabethtown, Krista (Benjamin) Boehl of Goshen, Ohio, and Tamra (Justin) Smith of Sonora; six grandchildren, David, Rachel, Levi, Adelynn, Owen and Jayna; and three siblings, Keith (Debbie) Griffin of Louisville, Gail Griffin of Cheviot, Ohio, and Richard (Darlene) Griffin of Louisville.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Grace Heartland Church in Elizabethtown.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 10 a.m. Friday the church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Grace Heartland Church
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral
01:00 PM
Grace Heartland Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved