Henry Earl Griffin Jr., 67, of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.



Survivors include his wife, Linda Gribbins Griffin of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Amanda (John) Oliver of Elizabethtown, Krista (Benjamin) Boehl of Goshen, Ohio, and Tamra (Justin) Smith of Sonora; six grandchildren, David, Rachel, Levi, Adelynn, Owen and Jayna; and three siblings, Keith (Debbie) Griffin of Louisville, Gail Griffin of Cheviot, Ohio, and Richard (Darlene) Griffin of Louisville.



The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Grace Heartland Church in Elizabethtown.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 10 a.m. Friday the church.









