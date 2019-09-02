Henry "Teddy Boy" Edmond Dile , 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home in Elizabethtown.
He was born in Godberry in Adair County to Claude and Lelea Dile. He grew up in Green County. He worked at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation (MedCo) where he retired after 28 years of service. He was a member of Cornerstone Church of God in Elizabethtown. He was a long time member of AA for 48 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lelea Estes Dile; his first wife, Lois; his second wife, Dorothy; a set of twin boys; a grandson, Derek Dile; six brothers; and three sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie Dile of Elizabethtown; two sons, Edmond (Sabrine) Dile of Elizabethtown and Claude (Sabine) Dile of New Haven; three daughters, Tina Bennett of Hodgenville, Billie Jo (Daniel) Boone of Hodgenville and Megan Dile of Hodgenville; a brother, Freeman Dile of Columbia; and a sister, Mary Ann Russell of Scottsville. He leaves many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Art Tincher officiating. Burial
follows at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 3, 2019