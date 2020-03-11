Herbert "Gene" Vance, 87, of Vine Grove, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Signature at North Hardin.



He was a member of Vine Grove United Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Rogers Vance; three brothers, Kessel Vance, Thomas Vance and Walton Vance; and a sister, Helen Hawkins.



Survivors include his son, Roger (Mary Ann) Vance of Vine Grove; a daughter, Sharon (David) Ramsey of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Aaron Vance of Bloomington, Indiana, Ashley (Will) Pape of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Rachel (Alan) Vales of Vine Grove; five great-grandchildren, Gentry and Grayson Pape and Boone, Bridger and Lillian Vales; and a sister, Dora (Stanley) Miller of Sonora.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove with the Rev. Dan Paddock officiating. Burial follows in Vine Grove Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.





