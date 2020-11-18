Herbert L. 'Bud" Wheeler, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Wheeler was a member and deacon of Gilead Baptist Church for many years and also a proud veteran of the Korean War.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Handley Wheeler; his parents, William H. and Lela Logsdon Wheeler; a brother; and a sister.



Survivors include a daughter, Anita (John) Pleacher of Caneyville; and a sister, Margaret Embry of Glendale.



A private graveside service will be held at Sonora Cemetery.



Donations may take form of contributions to Gilead Baptist Church Building Fund.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store