Herbert L. 'Bud" Wheeler, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Wheeler was a member and deacon of Gilead Baptist Church for many years and also a proud veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Handley Wheeler; his parents, William H. and Lela Logsdon Wheeler; a brother; and a sister.
Survivors include a daughter, Anita (John) Pleacher of Caneyville; and a sister, Margaret Embry of Glendale.
A private graveside service will be held at Sonora Cemetery.
Donations may take form of contributions to Gilead Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.