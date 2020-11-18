1/
Herbert L. "Bud" Wheeler
Herbert L. 'Bud" Wheeler, 90, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

Mr. Wheeler was a member and deacon of Gilead Baptist Church for many years and also a proud veteran of the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Handley Wheeler; his parents, William H. and Lela Logsdon Wheeler; a brother; and a sister.

Survivors include a daughter, Anita (John) Pleacher of Caneyville; and a sister, Margaret Embry of Glendale.

A private graveside service will be held at Sonora Cemetery.

Donations may take form of contributions to Gilead Baptist Church Building Fund.


Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
