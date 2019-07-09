Herman A. Schlageter, 83, of Shepherdsville, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Joan French Schlageter; two daughters, Paula Ann Byrd and Shelli Kaye Gregory; a son, Jeffery David Schlageter; a stepson, Mike French; three stepdaughters, Lisa French, Susan Fentress and Paula French Rust (Duane); and four grandsons.
The funeral is at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Brookland Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 10, 2019