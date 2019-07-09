Herman A. Schlageter

Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY
40165
(502)-957-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Obituary
Herman A. Schlageter, 83, of Shepherdsville, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.

Survivors include his wife, Joan French Schlageter; two daughters, Paula Ann Byrd and Shelli Kaye Gregory; a son, Jeffery David Schlageter; a stepson, Mike French; three stepdaughters, Lisa French, Susan Fentress and Paula French Rust (Duane); and four grandsons.

The funeral is at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville with burial in Brookland Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 10, 2019
