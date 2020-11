Hershell Lee Goodman, 71, of Eastview, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.He was born in Eastview to Troy and Eunice (Peters) Goodman. He was a farmer and former baseball player a number of years ago.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Goodman of Eastview; a daughter, Kristie (Aaron) Dudgeon of Eastview; two sisters, Pauletta Wootten and Rosetta McClure, both of Sonora; two brothers, Clifton and Richard Goodman, both of Eastview; two grandchildren, McKayla and Kyle Dudgeon, both of Eastview; and two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Lucas Dudgeon, both of Eastview.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Manakee Funeral Home of Elizabethtown with the Rev. Christopher McGuffin officiating.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home..Because of COVID-19, the family asks that every visitor wear a mask or face cover and practice social distancing. Thank you for complying.Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.