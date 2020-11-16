1/
Hershell Lee Goodman
Hershell Lee Goodman, 71, of Eastview, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Eastview to Troy and Eunice (Peters) Goodman. He was a farmer and former baseball player a number of years ago.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Goodman of Eastview; a daughter, Kristie (Aaron) Dudgeon of Eastview; two sisters, Pauletta Wootten and Rosetta McClure, both of Sonora; two brothers, Clifton and Richard Goodman, both of Eastview; two grandchildren, McKayla and Kyle Dudgeon, both of Eastview; and two great-grandchildren, Kylie and Lucas Dudgeon, both of Eastview.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Manakee Funeral Home of Elizabethtown with the Rev. Christopher McGuffin officiating.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home..

Because of COVID-19, the family asks that every visitor wear a mask or face cover and practice social distancing. Thank you for complying.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
