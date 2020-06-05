Hershell S. "Buzzy" Miller
Hershell S. "Buzzy" Miller, 82, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

He was a retired construction foreman and attended McGrew Memorial General Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey L. and Eva Gordon Miller; and a sister, Eunice Marie Risner.

Survivors include his wife, Anna Lou Elmore Miller; two sons, Marshall (Jeanie) Miller and Charles Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. CDT Monday, June 8, at Meeting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastview with Brother Charlie Smith officiating.

Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jun. 5 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meeting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rogers-Oller Funeral Home
115 West Main Street
Clarkson, KY 42726
(270) 242-2171
