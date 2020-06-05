Hershell S. "Buzzy" Miller, 82, of Leitchfield, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



He was a retired construction foreman and attended McGrew Memorial General Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey L. and Eva Gordon Miller; and a sister, Eunice Marie Risner.



Survivors include his wife, Anna Lou Elmore Miller; two sons, Marshall (Jeanie) Miller and Charles Miller; and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service is at 11 a.m. CDT Monday, June 8, at Meeting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Eastview with Brother Charlie Smith officiating.



Rogers-Oller Funeral Home in Clarkson is in charge of arrangements.



