1/1
Hilda “June” Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda “June”'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda "June" Johnson, 78, of Cecilia, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Johnson had been attending Freedom's Way Church in Cecilia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy Lee Johnson; her parents; and several siblings.

Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Noe of Cecilia; two sons, Tim Johnson and his wife, Mindy, of Lebanon Junction and Tracy Johnson of Germany; three grandchildren, Noel, Brian and Shannon; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Steve Hill of Louisville.

A graveside service for Mrs. Johnson is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Billy Curl officiating.

Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved