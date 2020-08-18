Hilda "June" Johnson, 78, of Cecilia, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence.
Mrs. Johnson had been attending Freedom's Way Church in Cecilia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy Lee Johnson; her parents; and several siblings.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandy Noe of Cecilia; two sons, Tim Johnson and his wife, Mindy, of Lebanon Junction and Tracy Johnson of Germany; three grandchildren, Noel, Brian and Shannon; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Steve Hill of Louisville.
A graveside service for Mrs. Johnson is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff with the Rev. Billy Curl officiating.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Condolences may be expressed at chismfamilyfunerals.com.