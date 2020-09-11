Hong Huicha Anderson, 70, of Radcliff, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
Hong was one of God's children. She loved God with all her heart, soul and mind.
God called her home at 7:29 p.m. Sept. 5, 2020. Hong's last action before going home was completing the church altar flower arrangement. Hong was taken home by God at church. God answered her prayer in taking her home quickly and with no suffering or pain. Hong is again together with her loving mother in Heaven.
Hong loved her children and grandchildren. Hong was so proud of Jonathan, Mitchell and Lauren. She prayed each day for them.
She was proud of their military service, both served in the Army in Iraq. God answered her prayers to bring them home safely.
Hong served God's family by being a deaconess, choir director, choir member, Bible Cell group leader, Women's Mission Union president and vice president, treasurer and assistant treasurer. Hong attended church by going to morning prayer daily, Sunday and Wednesday services and Friday night prayer. Hong supported Pastor Hyuk Lee's ministry.
Hong loved the church family. Her smile, caring attitude and loving heart will be missed by many.
Hong's talents included being a florist. She faithfully did alter flower arrangements at the churches she attended every Sunday along with flower arrangements for funerals when asked by the Bible Cell group leaders and for weddings.
Other talents included singing, gardening, taking care of her many plants and flowers, sewing cooking and baking. She also was a Kentucky Colonel.
Please come to the celebration of her life. Come in relaxing clothes. It is a time of happiness in being blessed by God knowing her. If you are a Christian you know you will see her again in Heaven.
Survivors include her husband, Ron Anderson of Radcliff; two sons, Jonathon R. Chapman of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mitchell J. (Lauren) Chapman of Okinawa; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Natasha; and a brother and sister in Korea.
The funeral is at noon Friday, Sept. 18, at New Life Baptist Church, 140 Logan St. in Radcliff with Pastor Hyuk Lee officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.