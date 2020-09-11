1/1
Hong Huicha Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hong's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hong Huicha Anderson, 70, of Radcliff, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Hong was one of God's children. She loved God with all her heart, soul and mind.

God called her home at 7:29 p.m. Sept. 5, 2020. Hong's last action before going home was completing the church altar flower arrangement. Hong was taken home by God at church. God answered her prayer in taking her home quickly and with no suffering or pain. Hong is again together with her loving mother in Heaven.

Hong loved her children and grandchildren. Hong was so proud of Jonathan, Mitchell and Lauren. She prayed each day for them.

She was proud of their military service, both served in the Army in Iraq. God answered her prayers to bring them home safely.
Hong served God's family by being a deaconess, choir director, choir member, Bible Cell group leader, Women's Mission Union president and vice president, treasurer and assistant treasurer. Hong attended church by going to morning prayer daily, Sunday and Wednesday services and Friday night prayer. Hong supported Pastor Hyuk Lee's ministry.

Hong loved the church family. Her smile, caring attitude and loving heart will be missed by many.

Hong's talents included being a florist. She faithfully did alter flower arrangements at the churches she attended every Sunday along with flower arrangements for funerals when asked by the Bible Cell group leaders and for weddings.

Other talents included singing, gardening, taking care of her many plants and flowers, sewing cooking and baking. She also was a Kentucky Colonel.

Please come to the celebration of her life. Come in relaxing clothes. It is a time of happiness in being blessed by God knowing her. If you are a Christian you know you will see her again in Heaven.

Survivors include her husband, Ron Anderson of Radcliff; two sons, Jonathon R. Chapman of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mitchell J. (Lauren) Chapman of Okinawa; two grandchildren, Sebastian and Natasha; and a brother and sister in Korea.

The funeral is at noon Friday, Sept. 18, at New Life Baptist Church, 140 Logan St. in Radcliff with Pastor Hyuk Lee officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the church.

Condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Funeral
12:00 PM
New Life Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved