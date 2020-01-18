Horace Lee Klinglesmith, 90, of Elizabethtown died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Berean Baptist Church.
Survivors include his sons and his siblings.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave a condolence go to trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020