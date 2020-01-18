Horace Lee Klinglesmith

Horace Lee Klinglesmith, 90, of Elizabethtown died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethtown.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of Berean Baptist Church.

Survivors include his sons and his siblings.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020
