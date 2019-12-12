Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Lewis Cartwright. View Sign Service Information Trowbridge Funeral Home 234 West Dixie Avenue Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2204 Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Lewis Cartwright, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.



He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in both Korea and Vietnam, and also a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Paris and Minnie Bonaver Hall Cartwright; and his eight siblings, James Franklin Cartwright, Stella Mae Lutz, Elizabeth Cartwright Edwards, Violet Cartwright Albritten, Ethel Mae Peck, Birdie Nathalia Marks, Alma Louise Crawley and Henry Squire Cartwright.



Survivors include his wife, Judith Ann Conrad Cartwright; a son, Howard Cartwright Jr.; a stepson, Rob Ross (Stacy) of Vine Grove; two daughters, Sherry Killebrew (Tom) of Texas and Wendy Baldwin (Tom) of Tennessee; a stepdaughter, Renae Akins of Cecilia; two adopted daughters, Dana Mattingly and Laura Bonney, both of Kentucky; and several grandchildren, including Mason and Emily Baldwin, Emma, Claire and Allie Akins and Linsay and Bobby Ross.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Elizabethtown Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Chasteen officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Elizabethtown Baptist Church.



