Hubert Greenwood Jr., 89, of Hardinsburg, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab.
He was a member of St. Romuald Catholic Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He was the owner and operator of G&G Food Market in Hardinsburg, a well-liked grocery which closed in 1988.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Wayne Fentress of Rough River; his son, Bert Greenwood of Radcliff; four grandchildren and their families, Adam Fentress, his wife Sarah and their daughter Ada Marie of St. Louis, Megan Fentress Miller, her husband Daniel and their daughters Layken Nell and Shanna Lin of Glen Dean, Sarah Garitty and her son Atticus James of Chicago, and Seth Greenwood of Louisville; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Wanda Greenwood of Owensboro; and a sister and brother-in-law, Janette and Sammy Hanks of Cloverport.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. CDT Monday, March 18, at St. Romuald Catholic Church in Hardinsburg. Burial with military honors follows in the church cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. CDT Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to The Good Samaritan Center in Hardinsburg, St. Romuald School or to the American Red Cross by giving the gift of life.
Condolence may be expressed atwww.trentdowell.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019