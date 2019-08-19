Hung Ye Monnette, 77, of Radcliff, passed peacefully at her home Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.



She was an active member of New Life Baptist Church in Radcliff.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Sun Kil & Sun Yi Chi; her husband, Kenneth C. Monnette; two brothers and a sister.



Survivors include her two daughters, Martha Monnette of Radcliff and Leah (Norm) Tallant of Los Angeles; a son, Kenneth (Kelly) Monnette of Cecilia; three grandchildren, Nathaniel Monnette, who also was her caregiver, Paden Monnette and Braelyn Monnette; a brother, Young Nam (Kye H) Chi; and a sister, Pumi (Dayne) Davis.



A memorial service is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at New Life Baptist Church, 140 Logan St. in Radcliff with Pastor Hyuk Ju Lee officiating. There will be a private burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



