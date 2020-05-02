Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hunter Christian Serna. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Send Flowers Obituary

Hunter Christian Serna, 19, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital.



Hunter was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove and was a member of The Sons of The American Legion, Post No. 113 in Elizabethtown.



He was a 2018 graduate of North Hardin High School in Radcliff. Some of his interests included the University of Louisville, playing video games and he was an avid soccer fan.



Survivors include his parents, Robert and Tanya Serna of Vine Grove; a brother, Alec Serna of Louisville; his paternal grandparents, Richard and Hannelore Serna of Radcliff; his maternal grandparents, Richard and Sonja Lee of Elizabethtown; his Godparent, Kris Serna of Indiana; and a host of family and many friends.



A drive thru visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Cremation will follow.

