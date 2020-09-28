1/1
Mrs. Icyphine Singleton
Mrs. Icyphine Singleton, 90, of Radcliff, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Elizabethtown.

Mrs. Singleton was a native of Hinds County, Mississippi, and the daughter of the late Whitelaw and Ludie Mae Hicks. She retired from civil service at Fort Knox and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church in Radcliff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Thurlow, Garner, Charles and Reginald Hicks and sisters, Victoria Richardson and Phyllis Stith.

Survivors include her daughter, Markeeta Fields (Theodore); two sons, Ruben and Lionel Singleton; a brother, Chester Hicks (Denise); two sisters Angie Lois Barnes and Guin Kuetemeier; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Sandra Singleton; her loyal best friend, Evelyn Brown; along with a host of nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor L. Chris Johnson officiating.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Percell & Sons Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
