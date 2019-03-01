Ida Mae Sherrard Hoskinson, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Mae (Sherrard) Hoskinson.
She was born to Jess Williams and Emma Smith Wells. She retired from civil service at Fort Knox after 30 years and was a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church. She was a past president of American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 113, which she was a lifetime member, a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Upton Chapter No. 74 and an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David C. "Sneaky" Hoskinson; her parents; and a brother, Hobart Clinton "Pete" Williams.
Survivors include a son, James "Jim" (Carol) Sherrard of Elizabethown; two stepdaughters, Debra (Jerry) Ross and Susan (Jerry) Bell, all of Lexington; a stepson, John David Hoskinson of Louisville; six grandchildren, Tim (Kristen) and Jeff Sherrard, Jason (Meagan) and Anna Ross and Taylor and Gavin Bell; five great-grandchildren, Devin, Jenna, Alyson, Thomas and Analyn; and a nephew, Henry Williams.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Hardin Memorial Park.
Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2019