Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church Elizabethtown , KY

Ida Sue Modderman, 81, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by friends and family.



Sue was born Oct. 27, 1938, in a little house on the hill in the town of Mclean, Grey County, Texas.



The daughter of Walter Perry Evans and Mary Lucinda Langford, Sue was one of eight. She had five brothers and two sisters. Her parents and her brothers, Bob, Bill, Jim, Joe Don and John, have preceded her in death.



She met Captain Melvin E. Modderman in 1967. They were married in September 1969. Together for 41 years, they raised three sons. Mel passed in May 2011.



Sue has been involved in the Officers Wives Club, Helping Hand of Hope in Hardin County and was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethtown. She has been an elder in the Presbyterian church.



Survivors include her two sisters, Alma Geraldine Evans (Corbin) of Oregon and Linda Gaye Evans (Ellison) of Georgia; her three sons, Scott David Modderman and his wife, Mandi, Christopher Braeden Modderman and his wife, Jeanne, and Geoffrey Alan Modderman and his wife, Jessie; six grandchildren, Chris and Jeanne are the parents of Zyler, Jacob Trey, Luciana and Emaline; Geoffrey and Jessie are the parents of Jack and Reece.



A memorial service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at First Presbyterian Church of Elizabethtown. She will be inurned alongside Mel at Arlington National Cemetery.



