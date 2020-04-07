Ilma Hutcherson Chaney, 86, of Hodgenville, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 6, 2020, with her family by her side.



Ilma was born July 13, 1933, in LaRue County to the late Volney Eldred Hutcherson and Bernice Ray Johnson Hutcherson. Ilma was a teacher and retired from the Jeffersonville, Indiana, School System.



She was a member of Steadfast Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, Ilma was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Arlie Chaney; a sister, Betty Joyce Hutcherson Hudgins; and her brother-in law, Irvin Hudgins Jr.



Survivors include two nephews, David (Kimberly) Hudgins and Jeffery (Danielle) Hudgins; a niece, Lacy Hudgins; and several cousins, friends and family.



In accordance with the governor's mandate, there will be a private graveside service in Magnolia Church Cemetery.



William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.