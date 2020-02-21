Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Imogene Bennett Dedman. View Sign Service Information Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 (502)-451-4420 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Imogene Bennett Dedman of Louisville passed peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at her residence.



Imogene was born Aug. 29 in Lynnwood to Charles and Mary Bennett.



Imogene was a graduate of the University of Louisville, graduating the top of her class. She was an icon in the mortgage profession for nearly 60 years. With her drive and dedication, she won numerous awards and achievements throughout her career. Her love for others brought her closer to Christ and people dear to her heart. She was an active member of St. Matthews Baptist Church for 46 years. She married the love of her life, Robert Dedman on Oct. 3, 1959.



Imogene was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Bob Dedman; her parents, Charlie and Mary Bennett; and her niece, Kim Katzman.



Imogene is survived by her son, Jon Barry Dedman and his wife, Ruby Lamar Dedman; her grandson, Cameron Dedman and his wife, Jessica; her granddaughter, Erin Lynn Dedman; her two great-grandsons, Cainen Dedman and McClain Hill; her two sisters, Naomi McCubbin and Doyce Stith; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral service celebrating her life is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road in Louisville. Burial follows in Cave Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



