Imogene Fields, 73, of Sonora, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at her residence in Sonora, surrounded by her family.
She was a faithful, founding member of Bolton Missionary Baptist Church. She ran a daycare in her home for many years where she took in and cared for several children whom she treated as her own.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, William Fields; her son, Lanny Dean Fields; her parents, Franklin "Leslie" Riggs and Neoa Myrtle Priddy Riggs; three brothers, Stanford Riggs, Delbert Riggs and Jerry Riggs; and four sisters, Neola Perkins, Nadene Riggs, Delarene Riggs and Marilyn Riggs.
She is survived by one son, Keith (Amanda) Fields of Upton; two daughters, Cindy Fields of Brandenburg and Genia (Darren) Cottrell of Bonnieville; three brothers, "Robert" Riggs of Muldraugh, Melburne (Shirley) Riggs of Elizabethtown and Michael Riggs of Munfordville; eight grandchildren, Morgan (Jacob) Sexton, Millie Druen, Mason (Bre) Druen, Calib (Jaylyn) Cottrell, Dylan Fields, Jeffrey Smith, Gauge Cottrell and Luke Fields, and six great-grandchildren, Jayden, Mia, William Dawson, Jayson, Andi and Novalee. She also is survived by a special friend, Garland Shines of Upton.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Joe Brooks officiating. Burial follows in Sonora Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com
