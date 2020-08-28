Imogene Polley Renshaw, 90, of Hodgenville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.



Polley was born July 18, 1930, to Mary Osssie Brooks and Arthur Hiram Polley.



Polley was a retired educator and administrator for more than 34 years in Chalmette, Louisiana. She was delighted to return to her childhood home of Hodgenville in August 2010.



She would want you to know she was a devoted mother and wife. She loved her family and was blessed by all who she called friend. She was a faithful Christian and only wanted to serve and glorify God. She enjoyed telling stories and loved teaching but loved her students the most. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carrie Elizabeth Dazet.



Polley is survived by her husband of 64 years, Wally Renshaw; and her daughter, Bobbe Renshaw.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at First Baptist Church, 730 Tonneville Road in Hodgenville. Burial follows in Red Hill Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church.

