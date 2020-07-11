Imogene Pryor Woods Ricketts, 88, of Irvington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.
Imogene was a member of Irvington United Methodist Church, retired from the Breckinridge County Board of Education where she taught home-economics for 30 years, was a memmber of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 544 in Irvington, a former member of the Red Hat Society, a volunteer for Hosparus of Central Kentucky for more than 10 years and, in recent years, attended College Heights United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown.
She was born Oct. 5, 1931, the daughter of the late John T. Pryor and Pearl Whitley Pryor in Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert R. "Bobby" Woods and Rowland D. "Rick" Ricketts II; sisters, Mary Ellen May and Gwendolyn Hogan; brothers, Raymond Pryor and Fred Pryor; stepsons, Rowland D. Ricketts III, David Ricketts and Raymond Ricketts; and nephews, Clay Pryor and Tommy Banton.
She is survived by her stepchildren, Johnny (Leslie) Ricketts of Elizabethtown, Jimmie Sue (Gerry) Stanford of Benbrook, Texas, and Karen (Alex) Angeline of Elizabethtown; nieces, Janice Haley, Martha Gellen, Nancy May, Pamela Pryor and Brenda Pryor; a nephew, Samuel May; several great nieces and nephews; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and stepdaughter-in-law, Marietta Ricketts.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, July 14, in the chapel of Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington with Pastors Don Sexton and Ernie Bagley officiating. Burial follows in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Hosparus of Central Kentucky, 1058 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701.
Condolences may be left at irvingtonfh.com.