Ina Mae LeVay, 84, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
Mrs. LeVay was a member of the Model A Ford Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Harvey and Ethel Pearl Gwinn.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Edward LeVay of Vine Grove; a brother, Charles Gwinn of West Virginia; and a host of family and friends.
There will be a private burial at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020