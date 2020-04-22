Ina Mae LeVay

Ina Mae LeVay, 84, of Vine Grove, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.

Mrs. LeVay was a member of the Model A Ford Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jasper Harvey and Ethel Pearl Gwinn.

Survivors include her husband, Harold Edward LeVay of Vine Grove; a brother, Charles Gwinn of West Virginia; and a host of family and friends.

There will be a private burial at North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020
