India "Nan" Brown Jenkins, 88, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Helmwood Healthcare Center in Elizabethtown.



She was a native of Hardin County, a 1950 graduate of Elizabethtown High School and a member of Northside Baptist Church. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her many acts of kindness and sweet gentle spirit will long be remembered by those who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kean Jenkins; her parents, John McMillen and Julia (Douglas) Brown; a brother, Bill Brown; a sister, Suzanne Brown Blazer; a grandson, Adam Ricketts; an uncle, Taylor Watkins Douglas; and beloved guardians, Onita "Dodie" and Glenn Shelley.



Survivors include three children, Leslie Jenkins (Johnny) Ricketts, Laurie Jenkins (Mike) Sallee and Doug (Barbara) Jenkins, all of Elizabethtown; a brother, Frank (Martha) Brown of Glendale; four grandchildren, Ashleigh (Casey) Carraro of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Austin Ricketts of Elizabethtown, April (Jarad) Pearman of Hodgenville and Jenna (Caleb) Mitchell of Elizabethtown; and three great-grandchildren, Cayman Carraro, Hunter Ricketts and Marshall Ricketts.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation begins at noon Wednesday at the funeral home.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or Parkinson's Foundation.



