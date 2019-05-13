Inez Theresa Green, 70, of Prospect, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis Sr. and Doretha Lewis; and two brothers, John Lewis Jr. and Charles E. Lewis.
Survivors include her husband, Lionel Green Sr. of Prospect; two children, Lionel (Angela) Green Jr. of Radcliff and Anita (Nelson) Simpson of Rineyville; six grandchildren, Erica Green, Nelson S. Simpson, Jade Simpson, Jasmine Green, Maylea Green and Akima Simpson; a great-grandchild, Avianna Simpson; two sisters Leona (Lionel) Trench of Thibodaux; and Lillie (Jonathan) Russ of Manor, Texas; a brother Christopher (Valerie) Lewis of Thibodaux, Louisiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 14, 2019