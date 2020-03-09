Ingeborg M. Midkiff, 84, of Radcliff, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Bavaria, Germany, and moved to the United States in 1958 after marrying an American service member. She was a devoted military wife and a loving mother and Oma. She also was an active volunteer at her children's schools and made a difference in the lives of many animals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, retired CW3 Carl E. Midkiff.
Survivors include three children, Carol Midkiff of Radcliff, Tammy (Tim) Grammel of Stafford, Virginia, and Tommy (Rebecca) Midkiff of Cincinnati; and five grandchildren, Shannon, Betsy, Andrew, Jessica and Haley.
Burial is at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Friends of Hardin County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 951, Elizabethtown, KY 42702.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2020