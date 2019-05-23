Irene Brown, 90, of Elizabethtown, departed this life Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown.



She was a native of Hardin County, an active member of Franklin Crossroads Baptist Church and a Kentucky Colonel.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Brown; her parents, Jessie Herman and Josie Goodman Yates; and two sisters, Elta Miller and Berdena Miller.



Survivors include a daughter, Charlotte (Jimmy) Howard of Elizabethtown; two sons, Ronald (Marlene) Brown of Elizabethtown and Dennis (Brenda) Brown of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Don Howard, Kim Howard, Elisha Brown, Angela McGirk and Chelsa Brown; five great-grandchildren, Zachary, Abigayle, Kolton, Dakota and Weston; a stepgranddaughter, Laura Howlett; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at noon Saturday, May 25, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Eddie Slaubaugh officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

