Irene M. Coen, 92, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
Irene was born in 1926 to Otto and Marie Sieges in Bieber, West Germany. She arrived in this country in 1948 and became a citizen. She was a proud military wife, the Welcome Wagon representative for Fort Knox and later worked at and retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital, in which she took great pride and interest. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at the hospital. She will be remembered for her kindness to all as well as her fierce independence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Lovell F. Coen.
Survivors include a son, Michael E. Coen Sr. (Dorothy) of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lauren Coen (Nicole), Michael Coen Jr. and Brooke R. Coen; and three great-grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown with Pastor Pam Thorson officiating. Burial follows in Post Cemetery on Fort Knox.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY 40160
270-351-3172
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019