Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. Coen. View Sign

Irene M. Coen, 92, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, after a brief illness.



Irene was born in 1926 to Otto and Marie Sieges in Bieber, West Germany. She arrived in this country in 1948 and became a citizen. She was a proud military wife, the Welcome Wagon representative for Fort Knox and later worked at and retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital, in which she took great pride and interest. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at the hospital. She will be remembered for her kindness to all as well as her fierce independence.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Lovell F. Coen.



Survivors include a son, Michael E. Coen Sr. (Dorothy) of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lauren Coen (Nicole), Michael Coen Jr. and Brooke R. Coen; and three great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown with Pastor Pam Thorson officiating. Burial follows in Post Cemetery on Fort Knox.



Visitation is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Irene M. Coen, 92, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019, after a brief illness.Irene was born in 1926 to Otto and Marie Sieges in Bieber, West Germany. She arrived in this country in 1948 and became a citizen. She was a proud military wife, the Welcome Wagon representative for Fort Knox and later worked at and retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital, in which she took great pride and interest. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at the hospital. She will be remembered for her kindness to all as well as her fierce independence.She was preceded in death by her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Lovell F. Coen.Survivors include a son, Michael E. Coen Sr. (Dorothy) of Bardstown; three grandchildren, Lauren Coen (Nicole), Michael Coen Jr. and Brooke R. Coen; and three great-grandchildren.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown with Pastor Pam Thorson officiating. Burial follows in Post Cemetery on Fort Knox.Visitation is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff and continues at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to House of Prayer Lutheran Church, 904 N. Mulberry St., Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Funeral Home Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home

2072 S. Dixie Blvd.

Radcliff , KY 40160

270-351-3172 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close