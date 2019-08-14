Irma Renate Clevenger

Service Information
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2737
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Irma Renate Clevenger, 81, of Louisville, formerly of Elizabethtown, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her residence.

She was a native of Kulmbach, Germany, and loved to garden, travel, read and have coffee with friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Bennett Clevenger; her parents, Bernahard Wilhelm and Lina Heller; a sister, Caroline Blake; and two brothers, Alfred Heller and Simon Heller.

Survivors include two children, Raymond W. (Jana) Clevenger of Louisville and Connie (Abe) Abrams of South Korea; three siblings, Kurt Keller, Ursala (Robert) Eber and Elfie (Erich) Novack, all of Kulmbach; four grandchildren, Carolyn Farmer, Taylor Alexander, Robert Abrams II and McKenzie Watson; three great-grandchildren, Gwynlyne Farmer, Theodore Alexander and Maddox Farmer; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 15, 2019
