Irmgard "Irma" Lina Ferreria, 87, of Vine Grove, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mariano Ferreira Jr.
Survivors include her four daughters, Karin Foree of Smithfield, Norma Ferreira and Shirley Ferreira, both of Vine Grove, and Patricia Carter of New Castle; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, at St. Brigid Catholic Church Cemetery in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019