Isabel Wilson, 87, of Brandenburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Harrison Springs Health Campus in Corydon, Indiana.
Survivors include her husband, James S. "Bud" Wilson; two daughters, Laura Gumm and Leona Cannady; two sons, Ben Wilson and Glen Wilson; 12 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 21, at Brandenburg United Methodist Church. Burial follows in Cap Anderson Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. EDT Friday and continues at 10 a.m. EDT Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brandenburg United Methodist Church Building fund, 215 Broadway, Brandenburg, KY 40108.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 19, 2019