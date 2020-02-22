Isako "Peggy" Nishimura Barefoot, 87, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home in Henryville, Indiana, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewitt Talmadge Barefoot; her parents, Tadashi and Kikuyo Nishimura; her brother; and four children.
She is survived and forever cherished by her three children, Yvonne Barefoot MacNamara and spouse, Paul MacNamara, Dewitt Barefoot Jr. and spouse, Leslie Schroeder Barefoot, and Jessica Barefoot Ragland and spouse, John Ragland; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and an expected great-grandchild.
Peggy was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Kobe, Japan. She met her husband Dewitt in 1950 while he was stationed in Japan with the U.S. Army. They were married two years later. They then went to North Carolina afterwards to meet and spend time with Dewitt's family. Peggy was lovingly embraced by her new American family. She and Dewitt were happily married for 63 years. They were stationed in Washington state, New Jersey, Germany and Kentucky. Peggy started her own ceramic shop at Fort Knox where she made and hand-painted her beautiful creations. After Dewitt's retirement from the Army, they both ran a general store and farm for the next 45 years in Big Clifty.
Peggy was very generous, hard working and always greeted everyone with a smile and kindness. She and Dewitt were involved actively in their children's and grandchildren's lives. Volunteering in the Grayson County Band Boosters, attending extracurricular events or political affairs, and helping those in need. Peggy loved to babysit and she did so numerous times for family and friends. She was truly a beautiful person inside and out and a wonderful, devoted, loving wife and mother.
The family will have a private funeral with burial Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
A visitation to celebrate her life is from 5 to 8 p.m. EST Tuesday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 23, 2020