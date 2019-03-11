Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva Enid Pearlstein. View Sign

Iva Enid Pearlstein, 58, of Vine Grove, beloved daughter of Sherman and Shirley Pearlstein, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Iva worked at U.S. Army Cadet Command Headquarters at Fort Knox and was a patriotic supporter of the Armed Forces. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Iva is loved by everyone who knew her.



She is survived by a son, Joseph Lampe, an Army Cadet at the University of New Hampshire; a brother, Jay Pearlstein and his wife, Gail; and nieces, Janna and Tamar.



No local service is planned. Burial was March 10 in Boston, Massachusetts.



Donations in memory of Iva Pearlstein may be made to the Tree of Life Victims of Terror Fund,

