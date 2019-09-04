J. Bill Benningfield, 75, of Magnolia, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Benningfield; two sons, Norman Benningfield and Jeff Benningfield; and four grandchildren.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Friday, Sept. 6, at Dixon-Rogers Funeral Home in Magnolia with the Rev. Roger Pepper officiating. Burial follows in Mount Zion Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. EDT Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019