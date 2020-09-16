1/1
J. Raphael "Jack" Hughes
J. Raphael "Jack" Hughes, 86, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

Mr. Hughes was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a farmer.

He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Hughes.

Survivors include his loving wife, Jane Hughes of Vine Grove; a daughter, Diana Hughes Wooden of Franklin; two sons, Luke Hughes and his wife, Vicky, of Vine Grove and Quentin Hughes and his wife, Cynthia, of Woodburn; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Hughes, Jacob Hughes, Cody Hughes, Mathew Hughes, Ethan Hughes, Scott Wooden, Jarrod Wooden, Byron Hughes, Trent Hughes and Jack Reid; three great-grandchildren, Reagan Wooden, Asher Wooden and Adylyn Hughes; and a host of family and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Hughes is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Cemetery.

Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
SEP
18
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Chism Family Funeral Home
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Brigid Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
