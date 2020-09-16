J. Raphael "Jack" Hughes, 86, of Vine Grove, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



Mr. Hughes was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a farmer.



He was preceded in death by a son, Richard Hughes.



Survivors include his loving wife, Jane Hughes of Vine Grove; a daughter, Diana Hughes Wooden of Franklin; two sons, Luke Hughes and his wife, Vicky, of Vine Grove and Quentin Hughes and his wife, Cynthia, of Woodburn; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan Hughes, Jacob Hughes, Cody Hughes, Mathew Hughes, Ethan Hughes, Scott Wooden, Jarrod Wooden, Byron Hughes, Trent Hughes and Jack Reid; three great-grandchildren, Reagan Wooden, Asher Wooden and Adylyn Hughes; and a host of family and friends.



A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Hughes is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Vine Grove with the Rev. Daniel Lincoln officiating. Burial follows in St. Brigid Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. A prayer service is at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.



