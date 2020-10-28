Jack M. Dennison Jr., 74, of Rineyville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Kensington Center in Elizabethtown.



Mr. Dennison was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and two sisters.



Survivors include a son; a daughter; a brother, Donald Dennison; and several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.



The funeral for Mr. Dennison is at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove with Pastor Dave Heigl officiating. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.



