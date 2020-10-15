Jack Wayne Williams, 76, of Hodgenville, passed away, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.



He was a retired millwright for 1076 Union in Louisville who loved horses and trail riding.



Jack was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Wayne Williams; his parents, Sherley A. and Anna M. Williams; a sister, Sandra Hornback; and two brothers, Gary David Williams and James Lee Williams.



Survivors include his wife, Shelia Coogle Williams; three sons, Barry Lynn (Gaby) Williams of Aurora, Illinois, Tarry David (Robin) Williams of Newport, Tennessee, and T.J. Hudson of Elizabethtown; a daughter Deanna Hudson Toms of Hodgenville; three brothers, Sherley "Sonny" (Judy) Williams Jr., Bobby Lynn (Lisa) Williams and Michael (Marcia) Williams; a sister, Beverley McCormick; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.



The funeral is at noon Monday, Oct. 19, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Billy Curle and Brother Steve Campbell officiating. Burial follows in Union Christian Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.



