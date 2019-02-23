Jack Wendell Lee Sr., 64, of Lebanon Junction died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Norton Hosparus Unit in Louisville.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Lynn Cox Lee; a son, Jack Wendell Lee Jr.; a daughter, Brandy Lee Gaw; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
A celebration of life gathering is from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Shepherdsville VFW Post 5710 at 1979 Hwy. 44 West, Shepherdsville.
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019