Jack Wendell Lee Sr.

Obituary

Jack Wendell Lee Sr., 64, of Lebanon Junction died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Norton Hosparus Unit in Louisville.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy Lynn Cox Lee; a son, Jack Wendell Lee Jr.; a daughter, Brandy Lee Gaw; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

A celebration of life gathering is from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Shepherdsville VFW Post 5710 at 1979 Hwy. 44 West, Shepherdsville.
Funeral Home
Kappel Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.