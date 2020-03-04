Jackie Cox, 82, of Elizabethtown, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home.
He was a former employee of the Hardin County School System, where he worked in maintenance and he attended Trinity Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew T. and Sarah Jane Glass Cox; four brothers, Howard, Hillard, Jimmie and Thurman; and three sisters, Ethel, Odetta and Christine.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret Ann Stith Cox; two daughters, Vickie Gray (Billy) and Carol Cox; a sister, Ruby Araujo; three grandchildren, Melissa Highbaugh, April O'Neal and Adam Redmon; and seven great-grandchildren, Landon, Sydney, Jesse, Maryah, D.J., Aiden and Nixon.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Eugene Owens officiating. Burial follows in Mount Zion Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020